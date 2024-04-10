2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan gets bigger battery, styling tweaks

For 2025, the Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan line is getting just a handful of changes. They include some of the usual tweaks such as new styling and a couple of new features. And in addition, Mercedes has given the whole line a bit of extra battery capacity.

Now, regardless of the EQS trim, you'll get 118 kWh of capacity. That's an extra 10 kWh over last year. That would likely come with a bit more range, but we don't know for sure, because Mercedes hasn't disclosed a range for the sedans.

Next most notable are the styling changes. The front end gets an arguably more traditional Mercedes look with thin, chrome, horizontal slats across the gloss black grille panel. And on the hood is an upright Mercedes star ornament. Mercedes also now provides the AMG Line bumper as standard.

Moving to the interior, Mercedes added a bit of chrome to the B-pillar rear air vents, and the standard rear seat backs can be reclined and feature an extra 0.2 inch of foam. The Pinnacle Trim with Executive Interior Package includes a reclining rear seat with heating and lumbar adjustment, a front passenger seat that can move far forward to provide more room, plus ambient lighting on the front seat backs to provide a flashy rear cabin experience.

But that's where the improvements end. Otherwise, the EQS Sedan remains the same as it ever was. That's no bad thing, though, as we've found it to be one of the most fabulously luxurious and technologically impressive cars you can buy.

