The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is adding a Trailhunter trim, Toyota just teased. A single picture shares the news, as the teaser is simply a photo of the Trailhunter badge on the new 4Runner.

What will this mean for the 4Runner? Well, its teasers thus far have told us it will share a whole lot with the already-released 2024 Tacoma, which also offers a Trailhunter model. This suggests the 4Runner’s equipment may mirror the Tacoma’s closely. If it does, we can expect to see Old-Man Emu shocks with rear remote reservoirs, a notable lift, anti-roll bar disconnect, extra underbody protection, similar bodywork as a TRD Pro model, bronze exterior accents and perhaps a bunch of overlanding gear. If it’s like the Tacoma from a powertrain perspective, we should expect the best possible engine setup, too. So if the 4Runner offers an i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, it’ll surely be paired with the Trailhunter trim.

Based on the image, we can also tell that the Trailhunter will be offered in a sweet, dark green paint color that looks like it’ll blend in nicely with a dark forest. The 2025 4Runner will officially be revealed tomorrow, April 9, at 10:15 p.m. ET, so make sure you’re around tomorrow night to drink in all the photos and details on the redesigned SUV.

