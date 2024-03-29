Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For drivers who have little ones at home, a car seat is key to keeping them secure and comfortable in the car. From birth all the way up to school age, they will need a seat to keep them strapped in, secure and comfortable during car rides. As your child grows, they will have to change car seats, but with convertible car seats you won't have to. These type of seats can work as rear-facing seats for newborns and infants and as a front-facing seat for toddlers. Some of them can then be used as booster seats for bigger kids up to a certain point. Here are some of the best convertible car seats available online.

$159 at Amazon

Key Features

Rear facing weight limit: from birth to 50 pounds

Front-facing weight limit: 22 to 65 pounds

Booster seat weight limit: 40 to 120 pounds

Reinforced steel core

Folds for travel

Memory foam comfort

The Diono Radian 3-in-1 convertible car seat is foldable and can be carried as a backup. The car seat is built with a three-across slim-fit convertible design that makes it easier to fit three passengers in the back seat. The inside of this car seat is made with a high-quality reinforced steel core.

$159.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Rear-facing weight limit: 5 to 40 pounds

Front-facing weight limit: 22 to 65 pounds

Booster seat weight limit: 40 to 100 pounds

QuickFit harness

Easy to clean

This Safety 1st convertible car seat works as a rear and front-facing car seat and as a booster seat. The rear-facing limit is from 5 to 40 pounds, front-facing limit of 22 to 65 pounds and acts as a belt-positioning booster seat from 40 pounds to 100 pounds. The QuickFit harness allows you to adjust the harness easily without the need to re-thread or re-install it.

$249.00 at Walmart

Key Features

Rear-facing weight limit: 4 to 50 pounds

Front-facing weight limit: 22 to 65 pounds

ProtectPlus Engineered

6-position recline

Cup holders

The Graco Extended2Fit convertible car seat is a 2-in-1 car seat that grows with your child. The rear-facing seat harness is suitable from 4 pounds up to 50 pounds. The front-facing harness is suitable from 22 pounds up to 65 pounds. The 10-position headrest can be adjusted as your child grows. This car seat is ProtectPlus Engineered and has been through rigorous crash tests for frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes.

$399.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Rear-facing weight limit: 4 to 50 pounds

Front-facing weight limit: 22 to 65 pounds

Booster seat weight limit: 40 to 120 pounds

Sure360 easy installation

Quick clean cover

Cup holders

The Evenflo Revolve grows with your child and will suit them up to 10 years old. The Sure360 installation system along with LockStrong and Tether360 features make sure your child is properly buckled and secure in this seat. The Revolve360 system allows the seat to rotate and make it easier to seat your child and keep them in rear-facing mode for longer if needed. The seat comes with a quick clean cover that is machine-washable when you need to clean up any messes.

$349.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Rear-facing weight limit: 5 to 20 pounds

Front-facing weight limit: 22 to 65 pounds

Booster Seat weight limit: 40 to 120 pounds

2 Layer Side Impact Protection

SafeCell Technology

High-strength steel frame

This Britax One4Life car seat can support your child up until 10 years of age. It converts from a rear-facing car seat, to a front-facing seat and then into a highback booster-seat. The ClickTight installation takes only three steps; open, thread and click. The 15-position harness straps won’t need any rethreading as they can be moved with hand and are easily adjustable.

How to choose the right car seat

Choosing the proper car seat is one of the most important choices a parent has to make for a child's wellbeing. There are seemingly endless car seats available in stores and online, and it can be a bit confusing and overwhelming. The most important things to consider are your baby's weight, height and age with car seats. Be sure the seat is compatible with your vehicle and make sure your baby will fit before buying and using it. If you are having trouble choosing the right size, the NHTSA has a tool to help you choose the right seat to fit your child.

Convertible car seat vs infant car seat

Infant car seats are rear-facing only and designed for newborns leaving the hospital. They are suitable from birth up to around 25 pounds. They may also come with a stroller or carrier handle that can be attached and make it easier to carry your child around. Meanwhile, convertible car seats allow you to use the same seat as your child grows, with settings that adjust your child's height and weight. It's recommended for newborns and infants to start out in an infant car seat.

Is it better to get a convertible car seat or all-in-one?

Convertible car seats and all-in-one car seats are very similar but have a few differences that set them apart. All-in-one car seats can act as rear-facing, front-facing and sometimes as a booster seat simultaneously. According to The Car Connection, "Parents should take note that some all-in-one (also called 3-in-1) car seats are not designed for babies. They are forward-facing only and convert from a car seat for older toddlers to high-back and then to backless booster." On the other hand, convertible car seats are suitable for rear-facing, front-facing, as a booster seat and suitable for infants.

Are babies more comfortable in convertible car seats?

According to Travel Car Seat Mom, babies are more comfortable in convertible car seats due to their added comfort features.