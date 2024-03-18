Another Cybertruck is at auction, bids past $150K with four days to go

The Tesla Cybertruck roller-coaster pricing ride continues this week, with its inaugural appearance on the “Cars & Bids” auction site: a loaded 2024 AWD Foundation Series, with a stainless steel exterior and a black interior.

The high bid as of Monday afternoon was $150,500, with four days remaining until the Friday deadline for bidding. So far, 15 bids have been made, according to the site.

What’s left to say about the long-delayed, over-hyped truck from Elon Musk? So much has already been said since the 600-horsepower vehicle — list price: about $100,000 — began appearing for sale by owners and wholesalers. Prices have both spiked and dropped. At a recent dealer-only auction, two Cybertruck models traded hands for less than $200,000 each.

The Cybertruck listed on Cars & Bids is located in Pasadena, California, and is “a limited-edition Foundation Series model reserved for early customers,” according to a note on the site. “It boasts a long list of cool factory equipment including a stainless steel exoskeleton, 4-wheel steering, Full Self-Driving Capability, AND a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain good for 600-horsepower. Plus, this Cybertruck is unmodified and basically brand new with under 100 miles on the odometer.”

Other equipment listed on the truck's window sticker shown: 20-inch wheels, a power-sliding Vault tonneau cover, a panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, an 18.5-inch Infinity center touchscreen, a 9.4-inch rear touchscreen, and "Full Self-Driving" capability.

The seller purchased it new this month.

Currently on the Cars Guru website, there are five used Cybertrucks for sale, ranging in price from about $200,000 to $250,000.

Earlier this month, wholesaler John Clay Wolfe told Autoblog that he had bought an early Cybertruck for $210,000 and sold it for $244,000 in February 2024 — that's about $135,000 over MSRP. "I'm sure Elon is going to be upset, but at least we set the bar high for the value of his products," Wolfe commented after the sale. Observers expect that pricing valuations will continue to fluctuate as inventories adjust, more used vehicles reach the market, and demand cools.

In the sales agreement that buyers sign with Tesla, the company stipulates that owners who sell their truck within 12 months of taking delivery (or who buy it simply to flip it) can face a penalty of $50,000 or more, depending on how much they get for it.