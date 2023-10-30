Updated and additional pricing information is officially out for the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV. When the Equinox EV was initially revealed over a year ago, Chevy promised a base price of “around $30,000.” As of today, we now know the base price for the 1LT model will be $34,995, including destination.

Chevy gave itself some wiggle room on the price by saying “about,” though an extra $5,000 more is no small margin of increase. This base model priced at $34,995 will go on sale at some point in the 2024 calendar year, GM says, though it won’t specify if it will be a 2024 or 2025 model year vehicle. When it does go on sale, this 1LT front-drive model will have a 300-mile range – this is a GM estimate.

As for other trims, Chevy revealed the prices for its launch version of the Equinox EV, which GM previously detailed would be a 2RS “limited edition” model. The front-drive 2RS will start at $48,995, and the all-wheel-drive 2RS will start at $52,395. We still don’t have pricing for other trims like the 3LT or 2LT models.

One particular bout of good news to share, though, is that Chevy says it beat its original 300-mile range claim and estimates a maximum of 319 miles – this number is EPA-certified. But also keep in mind that the 319-mile range figure is a maximum, and we only know that it applies to the 2RS FWD launch trim. We'll need to sit tight to sort out final range figures for the other versions.

If you’d like to place an order for an Equinox EV, Chevy says that it’s going to open its order bank in the first week of November. A specific day hasn’t been set yet, so keep an eye out if you’d like to be one of the first in line. As of now, Chevy says that 200,000 people have put their hands up for one via its reservation portal, so expect to be in line with a whole bunch of potential buyers.

Related video: