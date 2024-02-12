Following the reveals of the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage and the Vantage GT3 race car, Aston just took the wraps off its AMR24 Formula 1 race car for this 2024 season.

We’re seeing it in just this couple of photos alongside the two Vantages that made their debut today, but we’ll update this post when additional photos of the F1 car drop. Initial first impressions tell us that Aston is keeping the status quo with its livery this year and sticking with the gorgeous green it’s been using as of late. There’s certainly a fair bit of exposed carbon fiber visible throughout, but it’s not as livery deficient as some other cars on the grid this year.

Just like in 2023, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will be piloting the Aston Martins. Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, spoke to the synergies between the AMR F1 team and Aston Martin road cars at its reveal.

“Today’s celebration of high performance also highlights the burgeoning relationship between our road and race programs, with Aston Martin Lagonda now benefitting from the exceptional pool of engineering talent, experience and knowledge forged in Formula One and harvested through Aston Martin Performance Technologies,” Stroll said.

For now, enjoy the few photos of Aston’s new F1 car and the just-revealed Vantages above. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.