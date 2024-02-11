2025 Aston Martin Vantage revealed with huge power boost, spicier style

The 2025 Aston Martin Vantage is here, and it’s the most substantial update we’ve seen for the model in quite some time. And in case you thought this was a Super Bowl tie-in thanks to the timing, we’re sad to say that no, there won’t be an Aston Martin Super Bowl ad that coincides with this release – Aston just decided it was a good time to reveal its car ... a few minutes after the big game kicked off.

With that said, say goodbye to the old styling and hello to the new look that already has us associating it with the still-fresh DB12. Aston really bulked up when designing the new Vantage. It stands 1.1 inch wider than before. Its new grille is 38% larger than before for additional cooling power. The new splitter gives it a wider and lower stance. New Matrix LED headlights bring a touch of modernity to the front end. The sides of the Vantage will look familiar, but look close and you’ll notice wider wheel arches, frameless mirrors and pop-out door handles. Changes in the rear are subtle, but the bumper is wider and a new (larger) quad exhaust pokes out – its very recognizable LED taillights remain.

Where Aston really spent its lunch money is on upgrades to the powertrain and chassis. The hand-built AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood is fully gone through for a huge boost in output. It now makes 656 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, increases of 153 and 85 respectively. That’s an enormous performance boost, and Aston now claims a 3.4-second 0-60 mph time and 202 mph top speed thanks to it. Aston says the new engine features modified cam profiles, optimized compression ratio, bigger turbos and a whole host of added cooling capabilities. It has one additional radiator, two auxiliary coolers hanging off the main radiator and a new auxiliary oil cooler with far more cooling potential than before. Course, there’s that giant, new maw that allows for more cool airflow, too.

All that power is sent through a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. Aston says it has a shorter final drive ratio for a punchier response and a new shift calibration for quicker shifts than before. Its improved acceleration is aided by a new launch control system that actually allows you to dial in exactly how much wheel slip you want via a new, customizable traction control system.

The chassis is carryover, but Aston says it’s much improved versus the previous Vantage. It has a re-positioned and re-engineered front cross member that increases mounting point stiffness for the suspension. A stiffer front engine cross-brace, lateral strengthening between the rear suspension towers and stiffening of the front and rear undertrays all create a more rigid structure. New adaptive dampers can be changed via your mode selection for the conditions. New Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires are mounted to 21-inch forged wheels to transmit all that new performance to the ground. And the Vantage steers by way of a new electric power steering system with a new steering column designed with more driver feedback in mind. A revised brake booster is fitted, resulting in a better brake pedal, and if the cast-iron brakes aren’t enough, you can spec carbon ceramics, too, resulting in 52.5 pounds of unsprung weight saved.

Aston brags that its newly tuned chassis control systems – stability control, adjustable traction control, E-differential and integrated brake slip control do more for the updated Vantage than it sounds on paper to make the car that much more agile and rewarding to drive – we’re especially excited for the many levels of customizable traction control and to try these out to see how they work.

The interior of this new Vantage is fully gone through and strongly resembles that of the DB12. It has Aston’s new in-house infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on its 10.25-inch touchscreen. A new digital cluster stands alongside the dash-integrated infotainment, and the combination of both physical and touch controls looks like a delight to use. The dash in general looks far more premium and with the times than before. And if you want an upgraded audio system a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system can optionally replace the standard 11-speaker setup. There are even driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and more on offer.

Aston says the 2025 Vantage will begin production in the first quarter this year and plans on making initial deliveries in the second quarter, but didn’t provide initial pricing.

