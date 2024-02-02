Haas reveals the VF-24 car for the 2024 F1 season

The Formula 1 world is abuzz with news over Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari and Andretti’s denied entry bid, but we can’t forget about livery and car reveals as the season kicks off in just a month. Haas recently revealed its 2024 car, the VF-24, which features revised bodywork and a less-black livery.

Haas’ new car is an evolution of the upgraded car it fielded last year, with more sculpted side pods and a new chassis with some repositioned radiator components and a revised impact protection bar. The changes put the car closer in line with the updated cars seen from McLaren and others last year.

New team principal Ayao Komatsu tempered expectations of the VF-24, saying, “We’re realistic about our expectations for the VF-24 to start, but it’s still an exciting moment in any Formula 1 season to showcase the car. There’s a lot of work ahead of us to make progress and increase our performance, but everyone here is highly motivated and eager to get on track with the VF-24. I know we’ll be maximizing our time in Bahrain with all the various items we need to push through. Bottom line, we can’t wait to get going and get the season underway.”

Team driver Nico Hulkenberg will handle early testing duties. He’s scheduled to drive the car at Silverstone Circuit on February 11. The team will meet in Bahrain for pre-season testing from February 21 through 23, and the first race will happen there on March 2.

Haas has traditionally been one of the least competitive teams on the grid, and it recently removed its well-known and well-liked team principal, Guenther Steiner. The team has also seen upheaval in its driver lineup, removing Russian Nikita Mazepin after his home country invaded Ukraine and dropping Mick Schumacher at the end of 2022.