Haas F1 drops Russian Uralkali branding over Ukraine invasion

The Haas Formula 1 team says it will drop its Russian sponsor Uralkali from its car following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This news comes via a statement made by the team to the media on Thursday in Barcelona, initially reported by Motorsport.com.

"Haas F1 Team will present its VF-22 in a plain white livery, minus Uralkali branding, for the third and final day of track running at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday 25 February.”

In addition to the removal of the Russian sponsor Uralkali, Haas has removed the blue and red (Russian colors) livery to run in a plain white car. Uralkali is a Russian fertilizer producer and exporter that supplies products to over 60 countries. As of now, it’s unclear how long Haas will keep the Uralkali branding off its car.

Earlier today, Sebastian Vettel announced that he would not race in Russia this season.

“My own opinion is I should not go, I will not go," Vettel said. "I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership.”

F1 said in a statement that it is “closely watching the very fluid developments” but made no further comment on whether the race in Sochi would be canceled.