2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid up by $1,735 for new looks and tech

Hyundai continues rolling out the 2024 Elantra, this month updating pricing for the Elantra N Line and Elantra Hybrid even though the Hybrid isn't yet on the retail site yet. The automaker released pricing for the non-hybrid in SE, SEL, and Limited trims last November, but those prices have risen since then. In order to provide a fuller picture of where everything stands, we're including the latest figures for every trim we know about so far. Another caveat, we're going based off of Hyundai's official price document effective as of January 3, 2024. For the non-hybrid Elantra, the price document shows numbers $150 higher than on the retail site, leading us to believe more bumps are coming. On top of that, the destination charge last November was $1,115, it's now $1,150.

For the non-hybrid, the latest MSRPs after destination are below. The changes on the first three trims are the $150 in the price document plus the $35 extra on the destination charge.

SE: $22,775 ($185)

$22,775 ($185) SEL: $24,725 ($185)

$24,725 ($185) Limited: $28,215 ($185)

$28,215 ($185) N Line: $29,615 ($1,000 over the 2023 model)

For the Elantra Hybrid, MSRPs after destination, and changes from 2023, are:

Blue: $27,400 ($1,735)

$27,400 ($1,735) Limited: $30,600 ($335)

The only 2024 Elantra trim without a purchase price yet is the Elantra N.

As we covered before, the extra money buys new looks at the front, counting the thinner grille, forward-leaning headlights, reshaped front fenders and a flat, stainless steel logo. There's also an updated rear bumper with new gloss black trim, new wheel designs, new exterior colors and some color changes for the interior, plus a revised 4.2-inch screen in the instrument cluster on the basic trim. Every trim above the SEL, and both Hybrid trims, come with a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. CarsDirect notes that the larger screen requires a wired connection for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reversion from the previous wireless capability. Haptic feedback for lane-keep assist, blind spot collision warning, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance is standard on all trims. New colors include Ecotronic Gray, Ultimate Red, and Amazon Gray, the N Line ups exclusivity by being the only one to offer Exotic Green.

The nearly $5,000 difference between the non-hybrid Elantra SE and the Elantra Hybrid Blue is misleading because the Hybrid comes with features that can't be optioned on the SE, like that larger touchscreen. The SEL is $2,675 less than the Blue, the non-hybrid Limited is $2,385 less than the Hybrid Limited. In terms of trying to get that money back at the pump, the SEL and Limited get 31 miles per gallon in the city, 40 mpg on the highway, 34 mpg combined, compared to the Hybrid's 49 mpg city, 52 mpg highway, and 50 mpg combined.