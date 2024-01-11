At CES 2024, the promise of software-defined vehicles became real

The trends of CES ebb and flow like the tides. One year, the whole of Las Vegas is full of fanciful stuff that won't hit the market for another five years. If ever. The following year, the hype wave recedes, and we're left with a stretch of sand covered with more tangible stuff that you and I might actually live long enough to use.

At 2024 CES in Las Vegas, the near-term stuff was the most impressive. Yes, the obligatory flying cars were there, like the Hyundai Supernal S-A2, literal and figurative flights of fancy perpetually years away. I was also excited to see Honda's 0 Saloon concept, and Sony was back with yet another iteration of the Afeela concept that is already looking tired despite, like the Honda, still being years from production.

All that stuff made the headlines, but this year, the demos of products just around the corner had me most excited for the future. It's a future that, for once, might come to the cars we already own as we begin to witness the true potential of OTA updates.

Photo: Tim Stevens

Take the new MBUX Sound Drive feature, developed by will.i.am for Mercedes-Benz. It's gimmicky on paper, a fanciful music mixer that responds to how you're driving your car. But, after speaking to the man and hearing how much he poured into this, and after getting a quick go behind the wheel myself, I was immediately won over.

Sound Drive made a menial spin around the block in suburban Vegas feel like a proper moment, thanks to the custom soundtrack pumping through the speakers. It's not quite "Baby Driver," but it is really good, and it's coming to Mercedes-AMG EVs later this year.