Updated Tesla Model 3's pricing is out, and it's finally available here

Unveiled for global markets in August 2023, the updated Tesla Model 3 has made its debut on the American market. The brand announced pricing and specifications for the sedan, which features changes such as a new-look exterior design and a screen for the rear passengers.

Buyers have two trim levels called Model 3 and Model 3 Long Range, respectively, to choose from. The base, rear-wheel-drive version starts at $38,990, while the all-wheel-drive Long Range carries a base price of $45,990. Both lost half of their federal tax incentives in January 2024.

Visually, the changes made to the updated Model 3 are largely limited to redesigned lights on both ends, new wheel designs, and additional paint colors. Inside, Tesla added a strip of ambient lighting to the dashboard, fitted the 15.4-inch touchscreen with a thinner bezel, and integrated an 8.0-inch touchscreen into the rear part of the center console to let the back-seat passengers access the infotainment system.

The firm hasn't released technical specifications, so figures such as horsepower and torque aren't available. Similarly, there's no word on whether the update includes significant drivetrain changes. The base Model 3 can drive for up to 272 miles on a charge, which is unchanged compared to the outgoing model, and the Long Range gets a 341-mile range rating, which is up slightly from the pre-facelift car's 333.

Both variants of the updated Model 3 are on sale now. We don't know when (or if) the range-topping Performance model will return.