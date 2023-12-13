2024 Lexus GX gets higher price to go with its new turbocharged powertrain

The 2024 Lexus GX's long-anticipated overhaul will come at a price, the company announced early Wednesday. For the new model year, the base model's price will jump to $64,250 (including destination) — an increase of about $4,000 over the base 2023 GX 460. The good news for enthusiasts is that the Overtrail and Overtrail+ models are slotting in alongside the GX's Premium+ and Luxury variants, rather than topping the range.

All variants of the 2024 GX lose the old 5.7-liter V8 in favor of a new 3.4-liter, twin-turbo V6 making 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. This is mated to a 10-speed automatic and standard four-wheel drive. Lexus says this combo is good for 17 mpg combined (city/highway numbers were not provided) and a towing capacity between 6,780 and 8,000 pounds, depending on the trim. A hybrid version is coming, but it won't arrive in time for the 2024 model year.

While the trim structure is fairly conventional for a luxury SUV, the Overtrail and Overtrail+ models are worth calling out for their exclusive, off-road-oriented features. These come equipped with 33-inch all-terrain tires mounted on unique 18-inch wheels, an electronic locking differential, black fender accents and a 6mm aluminum skid plate. Off-road specific drive modes and a 3D terrain monitor round out the go-anywhere bits. The Overtrail and Overtrail+ are also the only variants that can be optioned with the Toyota/Lexus Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) — a fully mechanical off-road setup that uses hydraulic pressure to engage and disengage the GX's stabilizer bars when the need for more articulation is detected.

Full pricing for the 2024 GX is laid out below. Cars should start arriving in dealerships early in 2024.

GX 550 Premium: $64,250

GX 550 Premium+: $69,250

GX 550 Overtrail: $69,250

GX 550 Overtrail+: $77,250

GX 550 Luxury: $77,250

GX 550 Luxury+: $81,250

