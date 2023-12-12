Volvo EX30 dropped from 2024 NACTOY contention over delayed arrival

The North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year jury announced Tuesday that the Volvo EX30 has been dropped as a finalist for the 2024 Utility of the Year award because it will not be sold to customers in 2023. As it had made it all the way to the final round before Volvo informed the jury of the delay, the EX30 had to be replaced with another contender. The NACTOY board selected the 2024 Hyundai Kona/Kona Electric to fill its slot.

Other than that, the finalists for the categories remain unchanged. The full list follows.

The finalists were chosen from a list of 25, which was previously narrowed down from a comprehensive roster of all vehicles that are new or updated for the 2024 model year — a total of 52 eligible vehicles. Notably absent from the list of finalists were the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, Toyota GR Corolla, GMC Canyon, Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Mazda CX-90 and Toyota Grand Highlander, among others.

The 2024 winners will be announced in January. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is member of the NACTOY jury.

