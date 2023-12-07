Watch as students lift a car off a mother and children pinned beneath it

Quick thinking by a group of schoolchildren helped save the lives of a mother and her two children, lifting a car after they were run over in the parking lot of a Utah school.

According to several media outlets, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. That’s when a car hit Bridgette Ponson and her two children; all three went under the vehicle. The 3-year-old girl, Brightly, was able to crawl out, but Bridgette and her 2-year-old boy, Archer, were still trapped.

An Air Force airman and 20 students saw the accident and rushed into action. Surveillance video obtained by KTVX shows them grabbing and lifting the car and pulling the Ponsons out. “Girls, boys, it didn't matter," said Layton Christian Academy CEO Chris Crowder. "They just all took a spot on the car and lifted it."

The boy was taken to a hospital by helicopter, and the mother and her daughter were taken by ambulance. The mom and boy suffered serious injuries; the girl's injuries were minor. The school has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with medical bills and other expenses. The father provided an update on the mother to Inside Edition, saying her surgery went well and she is recovering.

Layton City Police Department told KTVX that bright sunlight may have obscured the driver's vision. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.