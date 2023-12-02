Toyota's beefy Land Cruiser 70 Series reintroduced in Japan

Just the other day, Autoblog contributing writer Ben Hsu wrote that “these days it seems that Toyota Land Cruisers are being launched with dizzying frequency.”

Well, Ben, keep counting.

The company has announced that it has officially reintroduced the Land Cruiser 70 Series in Japan, a model whose origins date back to 1984 and that has stayed on sale in Australia. Its substantial overhaul was announced back in August around the same time Toyota presented the new American-market 2024 Land Cruiser.

The 70 Series will go on sale in Japan with only one powertrain, dubbed the AX grade. The six-speed automatic transmission (a first for the 70 Series) is bolted to a 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine used elsewhere in Toyota's global range and tuned to develop 201 horsepower at 3,400 rpm and 369 pound-feet of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm.

The starting price is about $32,500 in Japan. It’s to go on sale next year, and no, it won't be coming to the United States.

More specs: the 70 is 192 inches long and 76 inches high with a wheelbase of 107 inches. It is to be offered in five-door, single-cab pickup and double-cab pickup body styles.

Toyota says it has taken pains to improve the “reliability, durability, and off-road performance” that has marked this version of its Land Cruiser. Besides a traditional ladder frame and electronic differential locks, the Land Cruiser 70 adopts a suite of driving and braking control systems, including Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Active Traction Control (A-TRC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and Downhill Assist Control (DAC). Expect improved suspension travel as well.

Inside, there’s now a 6.7-inch touchscreen that displays an infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. And let’s not forget to mention the outside mirror stuck to the driver’s side fender. Retro indeed.