The Tesla Cybertruck is already being towed and isn't on sale yet

The Tesla Cybertruck’s official reveal day is coming soon, but the long-awaited EV has been filmed and photographed so many times that the only things we don’t know are the specific prices and specs. The sightings are so common that it’s not surprising that a few of them caught the truck in a less-than-flattering situation. A few weeks ago, the Cybertruck struggled to traverse a mild dirt hill that a Ford F-150 Lightning later tackled with ease. Now, just days away from its time to shine, an illegally parked pre-release truck was seen being towed from a street in San Francisco.

Welp, our club member had some “follow” up footage… https://t.co/aG7l0kWl4p pic.twitter.com/hidSFG2Rvc — Tesla East Bay Fremont (@TeslaOwnersEBay) November 25, 2023

Some questioned the tow truck’s ability to pull the heavy Cybertruck, but there didn’t appear to be a struggle involved with the job. That said, most light-duty tow trucks can tow more than 7,000 pounds, and the tri-motor Cybertruck’s curb weight is rumored to be around 6,900 pounds, so there should be a problem.

We don’t know how many pre-production “RC” (release candidate) trucks are on the streets, but having such a high-profile vehicle towed likely set off more than a few alarm bells inside Tesla. We’re now more than four years from the truck’s initial announcement event, and the automaker has not yet detailed its range, pricing, or configuration details.

As easy as it is to poke fun at Tesla for losing a Cybertruck, this isn’t the first time a massively anticipated product has experienced a mishap before its release. Back in 2010, an Apple employee in Redwood City, Calif., left a prototype iPhone sitting on a bar stool. The phone ended up being disassembled on camera, baring all of its secrets months before its official release. So, despite the Cybertruck being great at giving us all a few laughs ahead of it going on sale, it’s at least still in one oddly shaped piece.