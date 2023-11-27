Official

Rivian launches leasing for R1T electric pickup truck in some U.S. states

And the $7,500 federal tax credit still applies

Nov 27th 2023 at 6:01PM
2022 Rivian R1T
  • 2022 Rivian R1T
  • 2022 Rivian R1T
    • 2022 Rivian R1T
  • Rivian R1T Compressor
    • Rivian R1T Compressor
  • Rivian R1T Frunk
    • Rivian R1T Frunk
  • Rivian R1T Spare Tire
    • Rivian R1T Spare Tire
  • Rivian R1T Camp Speaker
    • Rivian R1T Camp Speaker
  • Rivian R1T Door Flashlight
    • Rivian R1T Door Flashlight
  • Rivian R1T Rear HVAC Controls
    • Rivian R1T Rear HVAC Controls
  • Rivian R1T Key Fob
    • Rivian R1T Key Fob
  • Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel
    • Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel
  • Rivian R1T Seat Back Hook USB
    • Rivian R1T Seat Back Hook USB
  • 2022 Rivian R1T
  • Rivian R1T Compressor
  • Rivian R1T Frunk
  • Rivian R1T Spare Tire
  • Rivian R1T Camp Speaker
  • Rivian R1T Door Flashlight
  • Rivian R1T Rear HVAC Controls
  • Rivian R1T Key Fob
  • Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel
  • Rivian R1T Seat Back Hook USB

Rivian Automotive on Monday announced the launch of leasing for its R1T electric pickup truck for customers, beginning in 14 U.S. states.

The option, which has been made available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. The $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicle purchases also applies to customers who prefer to lease, boosting demand.

The move comes days ahead of the customer launch of Tesla's Cybertruck, which competes with the R1T.

Rivian, earlier this month, raised its production forecast for the full year by 2,000 vehicles to 54,000 units on the back of sustained demand.

High interest rates have affected demand for EVs with Tesla sparking a price war earlier this year to improve sales and grab a larger market share.

 

Featured Gallery 2022 Rivian R1T feature gallery

Rivian R1T Information

Share This Photo X