2024 Hyundai Palisade adds Calligraphy Night Edition

Small but dramatic changes have been visited upon the 2024 Hyundai Palisade. The big news is the automaker adding a Night Edition to the three-row SUVs top Calligraphy trim which starts, but doesn't end, with the obligatory spray of black and dark chrome trim pieces and 20-inch black wheels. The equipment mix changes with the Calligraphy Night Edition's higher price, most of it for the better. Inside, that means black microsuede seating surfaces contrasted with dark aluminum upper trim. Buyers cannot get the regular Calligraphy trim's Nappa Leather in the Night Edition. Outside and within the drivetrain, changes include black roof rails, HTRAC all-wheel drive, downhill brake control, Snow and Tow driving modes, and an AWD locking feature. The trim can be ordered now in either Abyss Black or Hyper White.

Elsewhere in the lineup, the SE trim gains the dual-zone climate control and second-row temperature control that have been standard equipment on every other trim. Every trim from the XRT and up will fit manual window shades for the rear windows, meaning the SEL Premium loses that perk. Lastly, the Limited and Calligraphy get ambient lighting.

Prices go up by a few hundred to more than $1,000. MSRPs for the front-wheel-drive 2024 trims after the $1,335 destination charge, and their changes from 2023, are:

SE FWD: $37,735 ($500)

$37,735 ($500) SEL FWD: $40,485 ($250)

$40,485 ($250) XRT FWD: $42,885 ($1,000)

$42,885 ($1,000) Limited FWD: $49,035 ($250)

$49,035 ($250) Calligraphy FWD: $51,435 ($250)

The AWD trims increase another $100 above the jumps for the FWD:

SE AWD: $39,735 ($600)

$39,735 ($600) SEL AWD: $42,485 ($350)

$42,485 ($350) XRT AWD: $44,885 ($1,100)

$44,885 ($1,100) Limited AWD: $51,035 ($350)

$51,035 ($350) Calligraphy AWD: $53,435 ($350)

$53,435 ($350) Calligraphy Night Edition AWD: $53,600 (New)

Every Palisade is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The SUV came out of the gate strong, improved with its update for the 2023 model year. Sales are down just a touch compared to last year through the first three quarters, but the 58,857 units that left dealer lots as of the end of September still comes out to more than 6,500 units per month. That won't bother segment goliaths like the Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer, nevertheless, we're sure Hyundai's balance sheet appreciates the contribution.

Related video: