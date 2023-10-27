Infiniti previews modified Q50 Red Sport 400 for SEMA

Infiniti sports sedans are having a bit of a renaissance these days thanks the dirt cheap prices of high mileage G35s and G37s. As such, it's a good a time as any for Infiniti to introduce an aspirational vehicle in the same lineage: a Q50 Red Sport 400 built for the 2023 SEMA Show.

The Q50 is probably not a car you've given much thought about in recent years, as it's been hanging around largely unchanged since its introduction in 2014. Infiniti hasn't had a presence at SEMA for most of that time either. This year, the luxury brand has cooked up a Q50 Red Sport 400 loaded with aftermarket accessories for the Vegas extravaganza.

The car was built to showcase products from the Infiniti Performance line accessories, which includes suspension bits like upper control arms, rear traction rods, endlinks and more. There's also performance brake pads and a cat-back exhaust with the Infiniti logo etched into the tip.

The Q50 show car also adds more coolant into the cooling system with a thicker radiator, a billet-aluminum expansion tank and an auxiliary intercooler tank. Naturally, there's a cold-air intake too. The build was done in part with Mobil 1, who has filled the 400-horsepower twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with 0w-20 synthetic.

The most desirable parts of all might be the four lightweight Nismo LM-RS1 wheels. Measuring 19 inches in diameter and 9.5 inches in width, they are available in black, gray, or bronze.

The purpose of all this, Infiniti says, is to let owners of the Q50 and Q60 (and older G37s and G35s) know that the company offers a line of parts for customization. It's not the first time Infiniti has tried something like this. Anyone remember the short-lived Infiniti Performance Line (IPL) from 2010? Infiniti's commitment to performance has always seemed half-hearted. Maybe this time it'll stick around for a bit longer.