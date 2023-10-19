Got 10 seconds to spare? Watch a NASCAR fan couple get married during a pit stop

If a NASCAR pit crew can change tires in less than 10 seconds, there’s probably no reason that two lovers can’t get married in 10 seconds, too.

And so it came to pass last Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when Tori Lindsay and Nick Brendel were joined together at the "Busch Light Pit Stop Wedding.” It was dubbed the “fastest wedding imaginable.”

About 80,000 “guests” witnessed the knot-tying at the #4 car’s pit box during driver Kevin Harvick’s pit stop at the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race. Instead of “Here Comes The Bride,” they were serenaded by the roars of engines passing by at 200 miles per hour.

The couple, committed NASCAR fans from St. Louis, were feted throughout the event by Busch Light, which sponsored the contest. Part of their prize included their race suit attire and the bride’s beer-can bouquet. For her big day, the bride wore a white NASCAR racing suit with a veil wrapped around her waist, while the groom went with a white button up shirt, tie and boutonniere under a NASCAR jacket with matching pants.

Actor Gerald Downey, who has been featured in several Busch Light commercials, performed the best-man chores, helping Brendel knot his tie ahead of the ceremony. He officiated the ceremony as well.

The wedding also marked driver Harvick's final race in Las Vegas. The 2014 Cup champ announced in January that he was retiring from the sport after the 2023 season and would head to the NASCAR on Fox booth to call upcoming matches.