Honda Civic Hybrid confirmed for 2025, initial details revealed

Honda confirmed earlier this year that it would introduce a hybrid variant of the Civic here in the U.S., but before the actual reveal, Honda has a few more details to dribble out.

For starters, Honda says the Civic Hybrid will be a 2025 model year vehicle. It will be offered in both sedan and hatchback form, and both will ship with the same powertrain. Said powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two-motor hybrid electric power unit, similar to what is currently available in the Accord Hybrid and CR-V Hybrid. We don’t have U.S. specs yet, but the already-revealed Civic Hybrid in Europe (seen in the gallery below) makes 181 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque from what appears to be the same hardware. Expect the numbers to be similar for U.S. Civic Hybrids.