Honda Civic Hybrid confirmed for 2025, initial details revealed

Honda confirmed earlier this year that it would introduce a hybrid variant of the Civic here in the U.S., but before the actual reveal, Honda has a few more details to dribble out.
For starters, Honda says the Civic Hybrid will be a 2025 model year vehicle. It will be offered in both sedan and hatchback form, and both will ship with the same powertrain. Said powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two-motor hybrid electric power unit, similar to what is currently available in the Accord Hybrid and CR-V Hybrid. We don’t have U.S. specs yet, but the already-revealed Civic Hybrid in Europe (seen in the gallery below) makes 181 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque from what appears to be the same hardware. Expect the numbers to be similar for U.S. Civic Hybrids.
- Honda Civic e:HEV
- Image Credit: Honda
While the Civic Hybrid is destined to be a 2025 model, Honda says production will begin in 2024. The sedan will be built in Canada, while the hatchback will be built in Indiana. The powertrain components will be built in Ohio, then sent to their destined final assembly points.
Honda has high hopes for the Civic Hybrid variants, too. Ultimately, Honda expects the Hybrid variant to represent at least 40% of Civic sales, which is no small figure and far more ambitious than the discontinued Honda Insight ever managed to achieve. Considering how enjoyable the current Accord Hybrid and CR-V Hybrid are to drive, though, that number doesn’t sound out of reach.
Related video:
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue