2024 Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition is the end of the line for Jag's V8 sports car

The Jaguar F-Type is going to leave us after the 2024 model year wraps up, but it’s not saying goodbye without a final limited-edition model. Named the F-Type ZP Edition, Jaguar will make just 150 of these throughout the 2024 model year.

Why “ZP” Edition? Jaguar says it’s a callback to the first race-winning “Project ZP” E-Type vehicles that were campaigned directly after that model’s launch in 1961. There will be two specifications for potential owners to choose from. The first is Oulton Blue paint combined with a red and black interior, and the other option is Crystal Grey paint with a blue and black interior. Both models will have Porcelain White hand-painted racing-style roundels on the doors. We’ll also note that neither of the two available exterior paint options have been offered on the F-Type until now.

Of course, the base car underneath all the appearance extras is an F-Type R with the 575-horsepower supercharged V8 engine. You’ll be able to choose either the coupe or convertible, and both body styles get unique 20-inch forged wheels with “ZP” etched into them shrouding black-painted calipers. You’ll also see ZP Edition branding on the fenders, sill plates and dashboard. Plus, each vehicle will get a “One of 150” SV Bespoke plaque on the interior.

Pricing wasn’t detailed by Jaguar, but if you want one, we’d suggest getting in touch with a dealer sooner rather than later.

