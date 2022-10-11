Jaguar sends off the F-Type with commemorative 75 model

Jaguar is preparing to send the F-Type to the pantheon of automotive history. It unveiled a commemorative model named F-Type 75 that announces the end of a roughly decade-long production run with a small handful of specific design accents inside and out.

Offered as a coupe and as a convertible, the 75 stands out from other members of the range with subtle emblems depicting the F-Type's silhouette positioned behind the front wheel arches. The F-Type 75 ships with 20-inch five-spoke wheels finished in gloss black, while the more powerful F-Type R 75 wears 20-inch, 10-spoke wheels with a gloss black and diamond-turned finish.

Inside, the F-Type's silhouette appears on the piece of trim positioned above the infotainment system's display and on the door sills. Every 75 regardless of body style or output comes with the Interior Black Pack and what Jaguar calls "Performance-design" front seats.

While a 75-horsepower bump would have been fitting, Jaguar made no mention of mechanical changes. The four- and six-cylinder engines were dropped for the 2022 model year, so the F-Type will end its career with a V8-only range. Power for the base model comes from a 5.0-liter V8 that's supercharged to 444 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque, while the R benefits from an evolution of this engine rated at 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The base F-Type is rear- or all-wheel-drive, while the R is rear-wheel-drive-only.

Jaguar will begin delivering the F-Type 75 to customers in England in early 2023 — about 75 years after the XK120 made its debut, hence the name. Pricing and availability haven't been announced yet, and Jaguar confirmed to Autoblog that details about the F-Type 75 that will be sold in the United States will be published in December 2022. The company added that 2024 will be the F-Type's last model year.

As for what's next, your guess is as good as ours, but it doesn't sound like a direct successor to the F-Type is around the corner.