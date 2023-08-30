Mercedes prices all-electric 2024 eSprinter from $74,181

Mercedes-Benz officially opened ordering for the 2024 eSprinter electric van Wednesday. The base variant of the battery-powered cargo hauler boasts a 170-inch wheelbase and high roof, a 134-horsepower motor and an EPA estimated 249 miles of range. It starts at $74,181 (including $2,295 for destination), with the high-output version commanding a $3,400 premium.

The U.S. variant of the eSprinter ships only with the largest battery pack Mercedes offers. It's a 113-kilowatt-hour lithium-iron-phosphate unit that zaps a rear-mounted motor into motion and if driven exclusively in the city, can go up to 300 miles (well more than its EPA estimate) on a single charge. The upgraded motor offers 201 horsepower, and both variants develop 295 pound-feet of torque. The drivetrain is compatible with 115-kilowatt fast-charging, and going from 10% to 80% takes about 42 minutes; the onboard AC charger is capped at 9.6 kW, which will bring the battery from 0 to 100% charge in 12.5 hours.