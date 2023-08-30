Mercedes prices all-electric 2024 eSprinter from $74,181

Mercedes-Benz officially opened ordering for the 2024 eSprinter electric van Wednesday. The base variant of the battery-powered cargo hauler boasts a 170-inch wheelbase and high roof, a 134-horsepower motor and an EPA estimated 249 miles of range. It starts at $74,181 (including $2,295 for destination), with the high-output version commanding a $3,400 premium.
The U.S. variant of the eSprinter ships only with the largest battery pack Mercedes offers. It's a 113-kilowatt-hour lithium-iron-phosphate unit that zaps a rear-mounted motor into motion and if driven exclusively in the city, can go up to 300 miles (well more than its EPA estimate) on a single charge. The upgraded motor offers 201 horsepower, and both variants develop 295 pound-feet of torque. The drivetrain is compatible with 115-kilowatt fast-charging, and going from 10% to 80% takes about 42 minutes; the onboard AC charger is capped at 9.6 kW, which will bring the battery from 0 to 100% charge in 12.5 hours.
Like its predecessors and current gasoline counterparts, the eSprinter is being pitched as upfit ready. It's compatible with the company's existing eXpertUpfitter accessory system, which offers shelving systems, workbenches and other heavy-duty work setups, among many other available customization options for the cargo area, which holds 488 cubic feet and a max payload of 2,624 pounds.
Buyers in Europe will have access to two smaller battery packs with a capacity of 56 and 81 kilowatt-hours, respectively, but these will not be offered in the United States, largely because driving range drops to a level that Mercedes-Benz doesn't think is acceptable for our market.
