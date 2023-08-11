Snag a Solo Stove for 50% off this weekend

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve had your eye on a Solo Stove but haven’t yet pulled the trigger, now is a great time to do it. This weekend Solo is having a sale with deep discounts, up to 50% off. The Bonfire Backyard Bundle, originally priced at $839.99, is now available for $419.99. This bundle is a comprehensive package for those who enjoy the warmth and ambiance of a bonfire. It includes essential accessories that enhance your bonfire experience while creating an inviting atmosphere for friends and family to gather around.

From $314.99 at Solo Stove

For those looking for a more extensive outdoor setup, the Yukon Backyard Bundle is a steal. With a 46% reduction in price, this bundle is marked down from $1369.99 to $734.99. This package offers a versatile range of items that cater to various outdoor needs, from cooking to relaxation, making it a perfect fit for those who love to maximize their time in the backyard.

To provide a sheltered haven for your Solo Stove during unpredictable weather, the Bonfire Shelter and Yukon Shelter protective covers are also on sale. Both are available at a remarkable 50% discount, with the Bonfire Shelter now priced at $34.99 and the Yukon Shelter at $44.99.

Key features

Double-walled design

Airflow system ensures optimal burn

Minimal smoke thanks to a more efficient burn

