The Millyard Viper V10 bike is still setting new speed records

In 2009, Allen Millyard built what has become one of the most talked-about motorcycles of all time. His Dodge Viper V10-powered creation has been the subject of countless articles and videos over the years, and it’s still making news today, setting speed records as its unusual engine wails away.

Millyard and a co-rider, Henry Cole, recently set two records at a UK Timing Association Event. The pair rode set a new highest speed record for a motorcycle with two riders, reaching 183.5 mph. The bike set another record at the same event, hitting 178.6 mph in the standing mile with two riders.

After more than a decade of life, the one-off Viper V10 required considerable maintenance to prepare for the speed runs. It also took multiple practice runs at increasing speeds to get a grip on the motorcycle’s odd weight and proportions. Millyard said having another rider on the bike made it so top-heavy that it felt like it had a top box filled with cement.

The two new records are impressive, but they’re just more numbers on the V10’s already extensive resume. It holds the record for being the fastest motorcycle powered by a production car engine, with a top speed of 207 mph, it can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 2.7 seconds, and it covers a mile in just 9.5 seconds.

Motivation for that madness comes from the 8.0-liter Dodge V10 that forms a massive part of the bike's underside. Making 500 horsepower, the hulking powerplant required a custom frame, and Millyard had to rig custom suspension to support the bike’s extreme weight.

It’s worth noting that Millyard’s homebrew bike is quicker than many of today’s most powerful motorcycles. Models like the Ducati Panigale V4 S claim 0-60 mph times in the low three-second range, a hair slower than the V10. Production bikes also come with limited top speeds in many cases, so Millyard’s creation can reach greater speeds than most models on sale today.

Related Video