Costco members can get as much as $5,000 off a new Audi through September

If you have a Costco membership, you can grab a few dozen rolls of toilet paper while you shop for socks, televisions, and even gas. The warehouse retail giant also sells and installs tires, and at times, it partners with automakers to offer incentives through its Auto Program. In August, Costco’s teamed up with Audi to offer discounts on several vehicles, including EVs and sports models.

The Costco Auto Program will bring discounts of up to $5,000, depending on the 2023/2024 model:

Though Audi is participating with discounts on some of its new models, Volvo is offering deals on some certified preowned SUVs. The XC40 is eligible for up to $1,250, and the XC60 and XC90 are discounted $1,500.

Buyers can also combine those discounts with existing incentives that they’re eligible to receive. If you’re interested, you can participate as long as you had an active Costco membership as of July 31. You’ll need to register for a discount certificate online before October 2 and must take delivery of the vehicle by October 15, 2023.

The Costco Auto Program works with dealers and automakers to provide pre-negotiated pricing and an easier car-buying experience. Buyers can choose between new and used models, and Costco maintains a list of vetted dealerships that it says provide the best service and support. The program also helps discount auto service, with some service centers offering up to 15 percent off the cost of parts, service, and accessories. There are also discounts for RVs, motorhomes, and camping trailers, though the incentives vary by retailer and might not be available everywhere.

