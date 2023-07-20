The Little Car Company's Tamiya Wild One Max reservations open, and it's not so little anymore

It's been an unexpectedly lengthy and expansive journey for The Little Car Company's Tamiya Wild One Max battery-electric UTV. Announced in 2021 and planned for sale in 2022, the pre-production version didn't get its debut until May of this year. That's because the original concept changed in nearly every major way. The launch model was a single-seater at about 8:10 scale, powered by a 5.5-horsepower motor and a battery that could last about 25 miles on a charge and push the cart up to 30 miles per hour. When the pre-pro specs came out, we discovered the overall footprint had grown to full size, the cockpit had grown to two seats, the battery had grown to 14.4 kWh, and top speed had doubled to 60 mph. With versions ready for launch, we know that range has gone way up, and price, too.

The swappable 14.4-kWh pack now powers a motor on the rear axle making 20 hp continuous, 38 hp at its peak. Top speed scoots up to 62 mph from 60 mph. In the UK and the EU, the Tamiya Wild One Max can be optioned with a Road Pack including head- and taillights, a windshield and wiper, side mirrors, fenders, and a license plate holder, making the rig road legal in Europe. TLCC says that a full charge will last up to roughly 124 miles on the road, or about 68 miles off-road.

Back when this was a near-life-sized, single-seat replica, TLCC floated an estimated price of $8,250. Thanks to packing more power, speed, seating, range, and premium names like Bilstein and Eibach and Brembo, the Tamiya Wild One Max starts at £35,000 before taxes. That’s $45,800 at current exchange rates. My word.

The first 100 examples are the Tamiya Wild One Max Launch Edition, and as we expect with these kinds of launches, they’re gone. They get touches like a carbon fiber dashboard, titanium plaque, and carbon fiber key fob. Even better, Tamiya issued a run of the original Wild One, so each full-sized TLCC Wild One Max Launch Edition will come with an R/C scale model kit. TLCC also produced a set of scale-model decals matching the decal set on the Wild One Max, so launch edition owners can replicate the look of their full-size car on their R/C car.

TLCC is taking deposits for the series production versions now in right- or left-hand drive. Surprisingly, the standard rigs are the same price as the launch models even though they don’t come with the perks. A deposit of £3,500 holds a place in line, first deliveries of fully assembled UTVs expected to begin in 2024.