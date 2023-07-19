Truck leaking human waste causes multiple wrecks on Connecticut highway

It’s not snow season yet, but a road in Connecticut was turned into a slick, crash-prone surface this past Monday thanks to a tractor-trailer leaking human waste all over the highway. The Connecticut Post reports that the waste was responsible for multiple crashes along Interstate 95 in Connecticut and closed the highway down for about three hours.

The driver of the Mack truck, 34-year-old Shaky Joseph, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, unsecured load and 12 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, according to state police. The Connecticut Post also reports that police said the driver was aware that his cargo was leaking, but continued to drive anyway.

Vehicles identified as crashing due to the leaking waste include a Toyota Avalon, Honda Civic, Honda CR-V, a Freightliner tractor-trailer (that jack-knifed), a motorcycle and several more. To make matters even worse, a tractor-trailer lost control and crashed into two parked (unoccupied) state police vehicles — one seen in the photo at the top of this post — on the side of the highway. Thankfully, there are no reported deaths or major injuries as a result of the crashes. However, the motorcyclist that lost control was transported to the hospital with “minor injuries.”

Police described the road as “scattered” with fecal matter, but didn’t say more about why there was a truckload of it headed down the road.