2024 Mazda CX-50 gets minor updates, and a not-so-minor price increase

The Mazda CX-50 is one of our favorite hidden gems, better driving and more luxurious than the Subaru Outback but a car that is a far less common sight on the roads. For 2024, Mazda is issuing some slight updates that will probably be imperceptible to the average buyer. What will definitely be perceptible, however, is a series of price bumps that affect trim levels across the board.

First, Mazda has updated the CX-50's dampers for the purpose of, as the company says, "encouraging more all-terrain adventures." Mazda has also recalibrated the electric power-assist steering, hopefully in a way that doesn't hinder the CX-50's excellent steering response.

Along with those changes, Mazda is dropping the base 2.5 S trim level. The next one up, 2.5 S Select, sees an increase of $1,350, meaning the cheapest CX-50 available next year will cost $31,575 including a $1,275 destination fee. The accompanying list of standard equipment is still impressive, including dual-zone climate control, vents for the second row, four USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, roof rails, and rain-sensing wipers. The standard safety package covers pedestrian detection automatic braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assistance, rear cross-traffic alert and radar cruise control with in-traffic stop and go.

The standard naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four generates 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic (no CVT, thankfully) which returns a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds.

The 2.5 S Preferred package adds heated front seats, power liftgate with programmable height adjustment, and heated side view mirrors and wipers. The new entry point is $32,925, a $1,400 jump from 2023. This trim level also replaces the 2.5 S Preferred Plus, which is discontinued for 2024.

Moving up to the 2.5 S Premium gets you a panoramic moonroof, Homelink, auto-dimming rear view mirror, wireless phone charging and a 12-speaker Bose sound system with for more speakers than the standard eight. Prices start at $36,425, an $1,150 increase.

The top of the non-turbo pile is the 2.5 S Premium Plus, which adds power folding mirrors, 20-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, driver memory, and power passenger seat. The $38,775 sticker including destination is just $350 more than before.

From there the turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four takes over, making 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on 93-octane fuel, or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on 87. The options generally mirror those of the 2.5 S Preferred, but with the more powerful motor towing capacity is upped to 3,500 pounds. The most affordable 2.5 Turbo trim now starts at $39,275. The 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition gets 20-inch wheels, a graphics package, and some additional outdoors-oriented gear and now starts at $42,075. Both of these trims see an $850 step up in price.

The 2.5 Turbo Premium adds the Bose 12-speaker system, ventilated front seats, and power folding side mirrors with position memory for $42,575. Finally, the range-topping 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus comes with traffic sign recognition in the heads-up display, traffic jam assist that steers, accelerates and brakes at low speeds, 360-degree view, and rear automatic braking for $44,575.The price tag for both reflect an $1,000 increase. All prices include a $1,275 for destination. For reference, here's a list of the trims and prices: