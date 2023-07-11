Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina honors the first F1 champion

Design house-turned-carmaker Pininfarina took a trip to the heritage well to create its latest limited-edition model. Named after Giuseppe Farina, the first Formula One champion, the Battista Edizione Nino Farina stands out with several edition-specific styling cues inside and out.

Giuseppe "Nino" Farina's ties to the Italian automotive industry aren't limited to winning the first Formula One Driver's Championship in 1950. He's also the nephew of Battista "Pinin" Farina, who founded the design house that bears his name. Pininfarina honored the driver by giving the Battista edition-specific Rosso Nino paint with contrasting Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu accents, wheels finished in Glorioso Gold, and "01" graphics on both sides. The Furiosa Pack, which adds carbon fiber exterior trim pieces, comes standard.

The interior is characterized by a two-tone design. The driver's seat is upholstered in black leather and has the "01" logo embroidered into the headrest. The passenger's seat gets beige leather and the Pininfarina logo embroidered into the headrest. Production is limited to five examples, and each one will receive a specific aluminum door sill plate engraved with a date that commemorates Farina's life and career; 1906 celebrates the year he was born, for example, and 1950 corresponds to the year he won the Formula One Driver's Championship.

Mechanically, the Edizione Nino Farina is identical to the regular Battista, and that's not necessarily a bad thing; few could argue that it needs a higher output. Power comes from four electric motors (one per wheel) that jointly develop 1,900 horsepower and 1,726 pound-feet of torque. The company quotes a zero-to-62-mph time of 1.86 seconds, a top speed of 217 mph, and up to 300 miles of driving range.

Pininfarina will present the Battista Edizione Nino Farina at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed that opens in England on July 13. Pricing information hasn't been announced, but keep in mind that the standard Battista (which is limited to 150 units) starts at about $2.2 million.

