Ferrari SF90 XX is an $840,000 track weapon built for the street

Ferrari’s XX program has been around for almost two decades, but until now, it has focused exclusively on high-performance, track-only cars. The legendary Italian brand is changing that with two new cars, the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider, its first road-going cars in the XX Program.

Ferrari will build just 799 coupes and 599 convertibles, all powered by a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain. Three electric motors assist the eight-cylinder mill, combining for 1,016 horsepower, while the V8 alone makes 769 ponies. The electric drivetrain also enables a temporary power boost function that Ferrari said can cut lap times by a quarter of a second on the Fiorano circuit.

Four-digit power output numbers rarely result in tame performance specs, and the two XX cars don’t disappoint. Ferrari claims a mind-bending 2.3-second 0-60 time and a 199-mph tip speed, and the brakes are larger than the standard SF90 for more stopping power. Because it’s a plug-in hybrid, the SF90 XX Stradale offers an electric range of around 15.5 miles and an electric-only top speed of 84 mph.

Though many Ferrari models bring the luxury, others are more pared-back and focused on performance. The XX models are nothing if not focused, and their cabins reflect that mentality. Ferrari equips carbon fiber racing seats and a uniquely designed center stack with design touches that mirror the car’s exterior design. As with other Ferraris, the XX cars’ gauge cluster handles most of the functions that a central touchscreen normally would.

Even if you could afford one – the coupe starts at over $840,000 – you can’t buy one. Despite its extreme price, Ferrari’s super limited production numbers ensure exclusivity, and the automaker said it has already sold out of the planned production run. Knowing Ferrari, that’s all there will be, so anyone hoping for an exciting plug-in hybrid might want to check out the new Prius.

