2024 Chevy Silverado EV Cupholder Mega Test: Will the Nalgene bottle fit?

I recently had the opportunity to drive and evaluate the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV in its WT (stands for "work truck") trim. You can read all about that in my first drive review. Long story short: Good truck, crazy range, really expensive.

But if you've clicked on this article, it's either because you care deeply for large cupholders, or you only care about them just enough to scroll to the bottom and tell me how much you don't care about them. Either way, here we are, looking at these cupholders together like old, thirsty friends.

Anyway, in addition to the WT we'd get to drive, Chevy had an RST on hand for viewing purposes, and what better excuse to check out its midgate and colorful interior stitching than a Nalgene test? As far as cupholders and door pockets, the WT and RST have the same setup, apart from one difference I'll get to at the end.

These are the pole position cupholders, right front and center on the center console. They look like they might do the trick.

They don't do the trick.

There are a pair of identical-looking cupholders toward the rear of the center console. It's a great spot, as they could be used by either front- or rear-seat occupants. I could tell they wouldn't fit the Nalgene, but I checked anyway, for science.

The Silverado EV's designers took pains to make sure there are lots of storage spaces throughout the cabin. Take these full-length door pockets for instance.

Long, but not girthy enough.

In the RST, there are two more cupholders in the rear seat center armrest, but that extra pair is absent in the WT, which doesn't have a center armrest to fold down. They were almost, but not quite, big enough. I got them on video (below), but didn't get photos because a Chevy guy put the midgate back down and said not to touch it because the glass could break. These pre-production cars often aren't perfect. Maybe when they make it less breaky, they'll make it less heavy. Maybe they'll upgrade to bigger cupholders in the production models, too.