2023 BMW M2 Cupholder Mega Test: Will the Nalgene bottle fit?

Cupholders aren't exactly top priority in European sport coupes. As such, I wasn't particularly hopeful this 2023 BMW M2 would make a happy home for an oversized water bottle like a 32-ounce Nalgene. It's important that I try, though. There are literally tens of you that rely on this important research. I see you with your giant water bottles, your big Gatorades and whatnot, clicking on interior photos of cars online just hoping to find that one that will accommodate your thirst.

So, I took a break from preparing my upcoming review of the M2 in order to answer your most burning question first: Will the big bottle fit? As always, let's start with the front cupholders.

Unearthing them from their carbon fiber cover, it's plain to see this big bottle won't fit there. But I spied the front door pocket as I entered the vehicle, and saw a glimmer of hope there.

It fits, but just barely. In fact, when I went to pull the bottle back out, this is what happened:

The grip from the door pocket overcame the grip of the plastic lid lanyard thing on the neck of the bottle. After long enough, that thing would probably break entirely, and I'd have to get yet another replacement (no, the red lid is not original to this particular bottle).

Not that anyone wants to spend a lot of time in the back seat of the M2 (except my son), but if we do cram passengers back there, they'll probably want to soothe their claustrophobia and their thirst with frequent sips from their own water bottles.

But there are no cupholders to be found. There's no armrest, just a passthrough to the trunk. No cupholders on the rear of the center console, but there are temperature controls back there. There's a little cubby between the seats that seams good for nothing but a phone. Folks in back will just have to hold their drinks the entire time.

At least the driver and front passenger have spots for theirs, they'll just have to be careful trying to get them out.

Related Video