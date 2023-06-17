Upcoming iPhone iOS 17 software can identify dashboard warning lights and symbols

"Siri, what’s the 'check engine' light mean?”

OK, most car folks already know what that light means. But many drivers don't.

Siri may not drive or even have a license, but later this year, with the help of an Apple iPhone’s software update, he/she (hey, the "Hey!" goes away soon) will be able to explain to Apple users what the alert light means (but won’t explain the underlying problem).

In other words, a program called Image Search will relay a picture of the dash light to an appropriate site on the web for identification. It’s worth repeating that it won’t actually diagnose or fix the supposed problem. For that, you’re on your own.

The search function is now being refined by Apple’s software developers, and is expected to become available to iPhone users when the upcoming version of the operating system iOS 17 is released later this year, most likely in September when the next-gen iPhone is revealed.

Assuming the driver has a phone with a camera and an internet connection for data retrieval, the software can identify various buttons on the interior screens on the dash as well as all the lights or symbols that may illuminate. The search results will show up as a list on the phone. Isn't technology great? (Because it's not like there's been a book inside the car that will explain all those lights and symbols for all these years).

Last week, Apple talked about a new app for music listening in the car called SharePlay, which allows anyone with an iPhone in the car to “join” a playing session and add songs to the queue; essentially, it won't be necessary to pass one phone around the car to order up the latest Foo Fighters.