12 coolest features of the Lucid Air, swanky Tesla rival with huge frunk and over 1,000 hp

The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. Tim Levin/Insider

The Lucid Air is one of the coolest new electric cars on sale today.

Lucid lent me a $180,000 Air Grand Touring Performance for review.

Its best features: ferocious quickness, 446 miles of range, and, most importantly, butt massagers.

In 2023, there's no shortage of new and exciting electric vehicles to drool over. But few are quite as novel or exciting as the Air, the very first model out of California startup Lucid Motors.

The simple fact that Lucid has managed to start building vehicles and shipping them to customers means the newcomer deserves your attention. In an industry dominated by hundred-year-old behemoths, it's exceptionally difficult for new companies to set up shop. Reminder: Tesla nearly went bankrupt when it was ramping up production of the Model 3.

Moreover, the luxe sedan is ridiculously impressive. I got behind the wheel of a $180,000 Air Grand Touring Performance (one of the pricier versions), and was delighted by all sorts of awe-inspiring features and capabilities.