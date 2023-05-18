The biggest myths about electric cars, debunked

Electric vehicles are gaining momentum.

But drivers still have a lot of misconceptions about going electric.

From range to charging challenges, here are some of the biggest EV myths, debunked.

Electric cars are gaining traction, bolstered by efforts from the federal government, billions of dollars of investment from the auto industry, and momentum from sustainability advocates all over the globe.

But the U.S. transition to electric has been slower than other parts of the world, hitting just about 6% EV adoption in 2022.

Some of that can be attributed to real hurdles, with infrastructure, cost, and more. But more people than might think can probably go electric, so long as some major myths are demystified and their questions answered.

Here are the biggest myths about EVs, debunked: