Daniel Ricciardo drives a Red Bull F1 car on an Australia road trip

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has made a spectacular return to his own backyard, taking a Red Bull Formula One car for a spin across some of the country's most iconic locations.

Ricciardo, who is now a reserve driver for Red Bull after being dropped by McLaren, jumped into the 2011-championship winning RB7 car for a high-octane roadtrip through the outback.

The 33-year-old was joined by enduro motorsport greats Toby Price and Daniel Sanders, as well as aerobatic pilot Matt Hall and Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen for a series of stunning drives.

The adventure started in the Wild West, before heading to Sea Cliff Bridge, and finishing at Australia's most famous racetrack, Mount Panorama.

Ricciardo's return to his country coincides with the Australian Grand Prix, which rolls into town later this week.