Partner

Boomers love the RAV4, Gen Z the Toyota Camry. Here's every generation's favorite ride

Turns out different generations favor different top sellers

Mar 25th 2023 at 7:00AM

Gen Z (18 to 24 years old): Toyota Camry

2022 Toyota Camry XLE

After the Toyota Camry, the top cars for Gen Z drivers were the Toyota RAV4, Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Chevrolet Silverado.

Younger millennials (25 to 34 years old): Toyota RAV4

After the Toyota RAV4, the top cars for younger millennials were the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-Series, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and the Ram full size pickup model. 

Older millennials and Gen X (35 to 44 years old): Chevrolet Silverado

After the Silverado, the top cars for this age group were the Ford F-Series, Tesla Model Y, Ram pickups, and Toyota RAV4. 

Gen X (45 to 54 years old): Chevrolet Silverado

After the Silverado, the top cars for Gen X between the ages of 45 and 54 years old were the Ford F-Series, Ram, Toyota RAV4, and Tesla Model Y. 

Younger Boomers (55 to 64 years old): Ford F-Series

After the F-Series, the top cars for this age group were the Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4, Ram, and Honda CR-V.

Boomers (65 to 74 years old): Toyota RAV4

After the RAV4, the top cars for this age group were the Honda CR-V, Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and Chevrolet Equinox.

Pre-Boomers (75 years old and up): Chevrolet Equinox

The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox.
The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox. Chevrolet

After the Equinox, the top cars for pre-Boomers were the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Ford F-Series, and Chevrolet Silverado.

Read the original article on Business Insider
Share This Photo X