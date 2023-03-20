Polaris RZR Pro R Factory the official race rig of new factory team

Last week, Polaris Off Road announced its new factory race team and the first factory-designed, purpose-built off-road racing UTV in the industry. We didn't get to see that rig until now, though: Introducing the Polaris RZR Pro R Factory. We're missing some key details like output and weight, but the factory rig doesn't appear to be that far from stock. As expected, the rig starts with the RZR Pro R platform and the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter ProStar Fury engine that makes 225 horsepower on the showroom floor. The factory model undoubtedly makes more, the overall rig posting a better power-to-weight ratio with engineers having worked to keep its weight down.

Cooling for the sharper mill improves thanks to two large radiators mounted in back. Polaris didn't say how the driveline's been upgraded beyond being "race tuned," bolstered parts sending power through a more focused version of Polaris' Dynamix DV suspension system held aloft by Fox 3.0 Live Valve X2 internal bypass shocks. Traction is the responsibility of 35-inch BF Goodrich tires on Method Wheels with Bead Grip technology. Bead Grip isn't bead lock, but gets nine-tenths of the way to bead locks without as much weight or hassle.

The rest sounds like standard race fare: Stronger roll cage, front and rear Baja bumpers, full skid plate, mounts for spares and jacks, Sparco seats and harnesses, Sparco steering wheel, and Rigid lighting.

What we really want to find out is what Polaris aims to prove with this. The company already had a factory-branded team — an independent race outfit with official factory support, like how Penske runs Porsches in IMSA — and it's cleaned up in the same desert races the full factory affair is going after this year. Polaris has dominated the San Felipe 250 going back at least six years. The brand dominated the Desert Challenge at the King of the Hammers in February of this year. It won the overall at last year's Bajaj 1000 as well as the Pro NA and Pro Stock classes at last year's Baja 1000, and the overall and Pro Stock class at the Baja 500. Can-Am's taken the KOH Rock Race three years in a row and has a grip on the Pro UTV Forced Induction class at Baja, but that seems like small prey to start an entire factory team over. Side note, Austin Weiland was the Can-Am driver who took those forced induction wins at Baja, he's now a Polaris Off Road Factory driver.

Polaris says the race rig will eventually be offered to retail buyers, although it's not clear yet if that will be as a turnkey rig or a box of components. You'll see the thing in action later this month at the 2023 San Felipe 250.

Related video: