Aston Martin's model configurator puts the cars in the pits

For Formula 1 fans who dream dreams of Aston Martins, but aren’t likely to shop for one, there’s a new opportunity to build one in a virtual environment that’s more than appropriate: on the track.

On the eve of the second Grand Prix of the season in Saudi Arabia, the British luxury car maker has unveiled a digital online configurator that places a custom-built Aston of one’s choice inside the racing team’s pit garage, where it is showcased alongside the AMR23 F1 car.

Apparently the company is hoping the brand can capitalize with a publicity boost thanks to driver Fernando Alonso’s podium finish at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix earlier this month.

Since “almost 90% of our customers are passionate about Formula 1,” Aston’s marketing chief Renato Bisignani said that the garage setting--no signs of grease or dirt anywhere--works as “a key ingredient to our award-winning configurators success.” He said that more than half of Aston’s buyers look in on the configurator “during their purchase journeys.”

The Aston Martin configurator can be found at configurator.astonmartin.com.

