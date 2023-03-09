Limited Edition Indian Challenger RR can make you King of the Baggers

MotoAmerica oversees seven championships from Superbikes to Super Hooligans. One of those championships, just three years old, is for baggers — cruisers usually powered by a big V-twin or a six-cylinder and fitted with hard or soft luggage, a step down in size and weight from the all-out touring bikes. Tyler O'Hara has won the King of the Baggers Championship two of those three years, riding an Indian Challenger prepped for the contest by performance shop S&S Cycle. To celebrate O'Hara's series win in 2022, Indian's selling 29 examples of his Indian Challenger RR, built just like his by S&S Cycle.

The extremely limited production refers to O'Hara's #29 race number.

Instead of a headlight, DRLs and windshield in the large aero fairing from the production bike there's a NASCAR-esque light sticker over an insert, the merest hint of a clear lip above. Behind those, adjustable S&S billet triple clamps stand over Ohlins FGR250 forks. There's an Ohlins TTX shock under the raised Saddlemen seat.

The powertrain's been improved with a big bore kit for the Thunderstroke 112 V-twin, CNC ported heads, S&S intake with a larger throttle body, S&S camshafts, biller rocker arms, belly pan, and chain drive conversion on a race swingarm, quick-shift kit, and two-into-one race exhaust. Engine parameters can be controlled through a Maxx full adjustable ECM and monitored on the AIM DL2 data logger dash panel.

Tweaks to ergonomics come from the S&S adjustable front fairing mount and handle bars, and S&S rear-set foot controls. Bits like the fiberglass rear fender, carbon fiber saddle bags, and billet clutch cover save weight.

The 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels on Metzeler Cruisetec tires give way to matching 17-inch racing rims on Dunlops. Brembo M4 brakes do the stopping in front, while a Hayes rear caliper clamps an EBC rotor.

Indian is selling each example for $92,229. And also just like O'Hara's bike, they're fast and not street legal.

