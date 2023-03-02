Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If the snow in downtown Los Angeles yesterday was any indication, winter has yet to release its icy grip on 2023, which means there will probably be more than one more time you'll have to clean ice and snow off your car before spring hits. Thankfully this time of year is also the best time price-wise to pick up a new ice scraper, like the feature-packed Snow Joe LED 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom, which right now is 60% off on Amazon.

Snow Joe LED 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper - $11.89 (60% off)

Key features

LED lights make cleaning easy day or night

Non-abrasive pad won’t damage paint or glass

Telescoping pole adjusts from 33 in to 52 in.

Built-in ice scraper

Weighs only 1.5 pounds

Can be used as an emergency blinker