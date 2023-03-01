Home Depot is having a generator sale that could save you over $500

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you live in the Midwest, you're aware of the ice storms and power outages happening recently. It's been at best, annoying, and at worst, dangerous. No one likes carrying on for hours or even days without power, it's a hassle in the best of times, let alone in the throes of winter. That's what makes a power generator such a great item to have around the house. Keeping a whole-house generator or portable power station ready to go can turn a night that may have been a genuine emergency into only a mild inconvenience. Outside of emergency use, they can also be used for camping, tailgating, and more. Portable generators and power stations can come in a wide range of prices with an even wider range of features, and unfortunately, they're not cheap. Luckily, Home Depot is having a huge sale on generators right now that could save you over $500. Check out some of the deals they have below, or check out our list of some of our favorite generators available on Amazon right here.

$599.20 at Home Depot

Key Features

Powered by a 210 cc OHV-V Duromax Engine

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Features 5,500 peak watts/4,500 running watts

"Power panel includes two 120-Volt GFCI household outlets, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist-lock outlet"

"Features CO Alert Technology that will automatically shut down the generator if an unsafe level of carbon monoxide is detected"

Comes with a 5 year limited warranty

This 5,500-watt DuroMax generator is an RV and home power backup generator that runs on either gas or propane. It has an electric start so you won't have to break your back pulling a ripcord to start it, a fully loaded power panel with USB outlets, two 120-Volt GFCI household outlets, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist-lock outlet and "an RV-ready MX2 Switch for double the 120V power," and it has CO alert tech that can automatically shut the whole thing down if an unsafe level of Carbon Monoxide is detected in the air. Maybe the best part about this deal is that it comes with a 5 year limited warranty from the manufacturer.

$1,274.25 at Home Depot

Key Features

Powered by a DuroStar 500 cc OHV engine

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Features 13,000 peak watts/10,500 running watts

Power panel includes "four 120-Volt 20 Amp GFCI outlets, one 120-Volt 30 Amp twist lock, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist lock and one 120-Volt/240-Volt 50 Amp transfer switch-ready outlet, includes individual circuit breakers, idle control and a low oil sensor"

Features CO Alert Technology to automatically shut down the system if too much Carbon Monoxide is detected in the air

"EPA and CARB certified: approved for use in all 50-states"

Comes with a 5 year limited warranty

This 13,000-watt DuroStar generator "will run your household essentials such as lights, appliances and central AC system with EASE during a blackout, storm or emergency event." Like the option above, it runs on either gas or propane and also has an electric start function. This DuroStar's power panel includes "four 120-Volt 20 Amp GFCI outlets, one 120-Volt 30 Amp twist lock, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist lock and one 120-Volt/240-Volt 50 Amp transfer switch-ready outlet, includes individual circuit breakers, idle control and a low oil sensor." Like many, it also has CO alert tech for determining if there are unsafe levels of Carbon Monoxide in the air, and will automatically shut down if there are. Like the deal above, this one also comes with a 5 year limited warranty from the manufacturer.

$1,199.20 at Home Depot

Key Features

Powered by a DuroMax 457 cc OHV engine

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Features 12,000 peak watts/9,500 running watts

Power panel includes "four 120-Volt 20 Amp GFCI outlets, one 120-Volt 30 Amp twist lock, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist lock and one 120-Volt/240-Volt 50 Amp transfer switch-ready outlet, includes individual circuit breakers, idle control and a low oil sensor"

Features CO Alert Technology to automatically shut down the system if too much Carbon Monoxide is detected in the air

"EPA and CARB certified: approved for use in all 50-states"

Comes with a 5 year limited warranty

This DuroMax generator is a lot like the option above, just with a little less power and at a lower cost. It's a 12,000-watt generator and, like above, promises to "run your household essentials such as lights, appliances and central AC system with EASE during a blackout, storm or emergency event." Like the others, it runs on either gas or propane, has an electric start function, and CO alert technology for detecting Carbon Monoxide levels. This one's power panel includes "four 120-Volt 20 Amp GFCI outlets, one 120-Volt 30 Amp twist lock, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist lock and one 120-Volt/240-Volt 50 Amp transfer switch-ready outlet, includes individual circuit breakers, idle control and a low oil sensor." Like the other deals above, this too comes with a 5 year limited warranty from the manufacturer.

$1,995 at Home Depot

Key Features

Powered by a 458cc engine "mounted within a closed frame which significantly reduces operation volume"

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Features 9,500 peak watts/7,600 running watts

Rated at only 62 dB

Outlets include one USB A, one USB C, four GFCI 120v 5-20R, one 120V/240V L14-30R, and one 120V/240V L14-50R

Built-in inverter

Features remote start (up to 80 feet away)

"Digital control center displays hours, voltage, load, and frequency"

Features CO Alert Technology to automatically shut down the system if too much Carbon Monoxide is detected in the air

This Pulsar generator is the most expensive on our list, but it's also at the best discount (over $500) and it has some pretty neat features. It's a 9,500-watt generator that runs on either propane or gasoline and, surprisingly, it's rated at only 62 dB of volume. According to the CDC, that's about the same volume as a normal conversation. Like the others, it runs on either gas or propane and has an electric start function, but this generator also features a remote start that lets to turn it on and off from up to 80 feet away. Naturally, it also includes CO alert technology for detecting Carbon Monoxide levels and as for outlets it has one USB A, one USB C, four GFCI 120v 5-20R, one 120V/240V L14-30R, and one 120V/240V L14-50R. Last but not least, you'll be able to monitor a ton of information via it's digital control center such as hours, voltage, load and frequency.

