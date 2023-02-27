Formula 1's debut race in Vegas will cost you $12K for the ultimate experience

If horse racing is the sport of kings, perhaps Formula 1 is the sport of princes.

In a report released this week by a British organization called KingCasinoBonus, the priciest F1 events to attend on the 2023 calendar are those scheduled to be held in the United States: in Austin, Miami and — no surprise here — Las Vegas.

On its website, the survey group calls itself “an independent online casino market analysis platform that publishes informative reviews for gambling products and services.” In other words, it promotes gambling. Whatever. The results, it says, are based on data sourced from F1 Destinations and other ticker brokers' websites.

The survey quoted expenses in British pounds, which we converted to dollars, at the exchange rate of one pound equals $1.20.

The most expensive race in the rankings is the Las Vegas Grand Prix on the weekend of Nov. 16-18. The ultra-plus package, called the “F1 Experiences Champions Club 3-day”— meet the drivers, better seats, walk the grid, walk the paddock — will set you back $11,964. If you’re skimping, there’s a three-day general admission ticket for about $500 (that includes race practice, qualifying for post position and the race itself).

Unless you’re the nephew of a casino owner, Vegas accommodations range from $150 for a bed in a hostel to $1,495 for three nights in a four- or five-star hotel.

Second on the list is the Miami Grand Prix coming May 5-7, with general-admission tickets for the event at around $590 while Champions Club three-day packages are $6,980. Accommodation-wise, a hostel bed in Miami is $150, while a four star hotel in Miami Beach is around $1,490.

The United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, which will take place Oct. 20-22, is third on the high-priced list. Tickets range from $473 to $5,480, and the cost of accommodation in the city for the weekend ranges from $238 to close to $1,200, according to the survey.

Among the top 10 races, the survey rates Canada in mid-June as the least pricey. That's in Montreal if you're inclined to drive or fly up and save a few bucks.

Airfare is additional across the board.