Genesis announces pricing for the Electrified GV70 SUV

Though it offers an EV on a dedicated electric platform, Genesis has done well with electrified versions of its internal combustion vehicles. The Electrified G80 is every bit as plush and compelling as its gas-powered counterpart, and Genesis recently announced the Electrified GV70. Pricing details are now available, and the starting MSRP is significantly steeper than the gas GV70.

The Electrified GV70 is Genesis’ first vehicle to be assembled in the United States and its first to be built outside of South Korea. Its base price of $65,580 makes it roughly $20,000 more expensive than the gas-powered GV70 and around $6,000 more than the GV60, an EV that shares a platform with the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Though expensive, the Electrified GV70 brings plenty for the price. It comes standard with dual-160kW electric motors, a 77.4-kWh battery, 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, wireless charging, a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, Genesis Digital Key, and a host of advanced safety features.

All new Genesis models launched from 2025 will be electric, and the automaker has said its entire lineup will be electric by 2030. Like parent company Hyundai, Genesis will launch several new electric models in the next few years, including two cars and three other SUVs. The premium company will be the first within Hyundai’s orbit to go electric, but the group aims to dethrone Tesla at the top of the EV sales rankings.

Though still in single-digit market share territory, EVs have grown significantly in recent years. They now account for 6% of the total vehicle market in the United States, aided by high gas prices, federal incentives, and compelling new models. The federal government hopes to accelerate the growth further and wants 50% of new vehicles sold here to be electric by 2030.

