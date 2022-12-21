2023 Chevy COPO Camaro gets an even bigger V8 option

Last year's Chevy COPO Camaro was available with a big-block Chevy V8, a throwback for people who live by the old adage, "There's no replacement for displacement." For the 2023 model, Chevy is going farther with an even bigger big block option, one that may be substantially more powerful.

The new engine is a 632-cubic-inch big block, pushrod V8. That's an extra 60 cubes over last year, and in modern metric displacement numbers, it's a massive 10.4 liters in total. Weirdly, Chevy didn't give power numbers for this particular engine. But looking at the available crate engines from Chevrolet, it seems to match up with the ZZ632/1000, which makes 1,004 horsepower and 876 pound-feet of torque. That makes it unquestionably the most powerful option.

The other two engine options are small-block LSX engines. The naturally aspirated option is a larger 427-cubic-inch unit (7.0 liters) with an NHRA-rated 470 horsepower. There's also the supercharged 350 (5.7 liters) that makes an NHRA-rated 580 horsepower. Now you might wonder why you would bother with any of the less powerful engine options. Well, these are aimed more at racers that may be looking to build for specific classes or preferences. And as a result, they come standard with the "Racer's Package" that includes a weight box, dual batteries and carbon fiber air box. There's also a parachute and, in the case of the supercharged car, a set of quick-change intercooler couplings.

That's not to say the big block car doesn't have its own special features. There's a $30,000 package that adds a unique orange paint scheme with painted striping and graphics graphics, black Weld Racing wheels and black badges.

Regardless of engine, every COPO Camaro comes with a three-speed automatic (the big-block car has slightly taller gearing) and a Strange Engineering 9-inch rear axle. Drag tires, wheelie bars and racing wheels are standard, too.

Chevrolet has orders open for the new COPO right now. You can fill out an application at this link. The prices (not including destination, which isn't given) start at $126,420 for the the 427, $135,900 for the big block car and $141,225 for the supercharged 350. The cars are not street legal and don't have a VIN, as they are race cars. A $15,000 deposit is required if you're given a build slot.

