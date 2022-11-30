One-off Batmobile on offer for $1.5 million, flamethrower included

For those of you out there who would like to make their own Batman movie — and, face it, who wouldn’t? — here’s some inspiration: a 1989 Batmobile available for only $1.5 million.

And so what if this battery-operated movie prop won’t top out at better than 30 miles per hour, and it hasn’t been charged for nearly 30 years? Imagine just using it as a planter in the driveway. It’s a no-brainer.

The vehicle — and we use the word “vehicle” loosely — is on consignment at the Classic Auto Mall in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, “conveniently located just one hour west of Philadelphia” (convenient if you live just one hour west of Philadelphia). It’s an official Warner Brothers prop from the 1989 “Batman” film, and it later wound up at a New Jersey Six Flags park where it was used as a prop for a Batman-themed ride. The film was directed by Tim Burton and stars Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton and Kim Basinger.

Here's some details, as supplied by the consignor:

"The nose of this machine has fenders of a Daytona Prototype racer."

"The thin long hood cozies up to more DP styling with a wraparound window, closed cockpit design, that accommodates the three passengers, yes, three."

"The roof has a large air scoop, and the entire cockpit finds itself firmly planted between two bat-styled fins."

The operators at the Classic Auto Mall claim that they didn’t have the opportunity to drive the car since they “didn’t want to risk a failure or fire.”

As an added perk, this "classic" Batmobile comes with a working flame thrower.

