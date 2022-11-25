This DJI FPV Combo is a huge $400 off for Black Friday

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Drones are awesome, full stop. Whether you’re into aerial photography or you just like to fly around there are a ton of great drone options for pros, enthusiasts, or beginners. DJI’s FPV is a great entry into first person drone flying. It’s more than capable of producing high-quality images and video but it’s not going to set you back thousands of dollars in the process, and the learning curve to fly isn’t daunting enough to drive beginners mad and destroy the fun factor.

While we wouldn't call $900 cheap, this Black Friday Amazon deal ($400 off) is a great price for a great first person view (FPV) drone. An FPV drone differs from traditional RC drones in that it allows the user to pilot from the drone’s perspective. It’s an amazing way to fly and record aerial images. This combo from DJI comes with a remote, the FPV Googles V2, and the drone - everything you need for a top-notch immersive flight experience.

Key Features